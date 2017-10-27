RUGBY EXCLUSIVE: Ulster call on rookies to fill void at scrumhalf

Aaron Cairns is poised to make his first start in an Ulster jersey on Saturday against Leinster when the Provinces meet in a derby Guinness PRO14 match at Kingspan Stadium (6.30pm).

Cairns made his first apperance almost a year ago coming off the bench and scoring a try in a 28-17 loss to Edinburgh in the then PRO12.

Jonny Stewart

With John Cooney suffering injury in last week’s European Champions Cup match in La Rochelle after he came off the bench at outhalf and Paul Marshall unavailable this weekend, Ulster will call on the rookie scrumhalf to step up in what is a crunch top of the Conference B table match against their arch Provincial rivals.

And with David Shanahan also currently injured Ulster are really digging into the resources with Jonny Stewart set to give Cairns cover off the bench.

If outhalf Christian Leali’ifano is also ruled out with a hamstring issue, Peter Nelson is certain to step into the outhalf role, but it will present Ulster with a real quandry for cover.

Earlier this week assistant coach, Aaron Dundon, had decribed the potential of both Cooney and Leali’ifano being involved against Leinster as ‘hopeful’.

But it appears time has ran out for the halfbacks.

Ulster and Leinster will announce their teams at lunchtime today.