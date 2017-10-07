RUGBY: Friday night's Guinness PRO14 review

Ulster won the first Irish derby of the season against Connacht while Glasgow Warriors ended Cheetahs fine home record to remain the only side unbeaten this season after six rounds of Guinness PRO14 action.

With attention turning to the European Champions and Challenge Cup action next week, round five brought to an end the first block of Guinness PRO14 fixtures.

On Friday night, Glasgow Warriors ended Cheetahs unbeaten home record with a 29-26 win in South Africa, a win that keeps the Scots unbeaten and top of Conference A

Ulster returned to the top of Conference B, although Scarlets and Leinster were still to play on Sautrday and could displace them, with a 16-8 home win over Connacht.

Elsewhere there were wins for Edinburgh over Zebre and Cardiff over Dragons.

ULSTER 16 CONNACHT 8

A stunning second-half try by in-form winger Jacob Stockdale saw Ulster win a closely fought Guinness PRO14 Irish derby with Connacht.

The win took Les Kiss's side back to the top of Conference B with former Connacht player John Cooney kicking three penalties and the conversion of Stockdale's 56th-minute try, which denied the struggling western province a losing bonus point.

Connacht led 5-3 after a scrappy first half which had ended with Connacht hooker Tom McCartney driving over for an unconverted score which saw them creep ahead following Cooney's earlier penalty.

EDINBURGH 16 ZEBRE 15

A late Duncan Weir penalty lifted Edinburgh to a nervy victory over Zebre.

Richard Cockerill's side, who had lost their previous three matches in Guinness PRO14 including against fellow Italian side Treviso, were not at their best in an unconvincing display.

Marcello Violi starred with 10 points for the visitors, while Johan Meyer also touched down but it was Stuart McInally's brilliant first-half effort that was the standout moment of a tight encounter.

CARDIFF BLUES 43 DRAGONS 29

Matthew Morgan grabbed two tries as Cardiff hit back from an 11-point half-time deficit to clinch this victory over Newport Gwent Dragons at the Arms Park.

Adam Warren, Elliot Dee and George Gasson's first-half tries lifted the Dragons into a 21-10 advantage at the interval, but Cardiff came roaring back with a 33-point blitz to pick up a bonus point win as the visitors were run ragged.

Morgan scored two of the Blues' tries with Tom James, Alex Cuthbert and Jarrod Evans also on the score sheet. Evans converted five and added a penalty for a tally of 18 points.

The Dragons suffered two big blows before kick off when wings, Ashton Hewitt and Jarrod Rosser both withdrew with injuries.

TOYOTA CHEETAHS 26 GLASGOW WARRIORS 26

Rob Harley scored a late try as Glasgow Warriors extended their 100 per cent start to the Guinness PRO14 season with a dramatic 29-26 victory over Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Flanker Harley crashed over with four minutes remaining following Finn Russell's expert chip to continue the Warriors' fine run and prevent their in-form hosts recording a fourth successive win.

The 76th-minute score also earned the Scottish side a bonus point after Callum Gibbins registered his first two tries for the club and Henry Pyrgos got his name on the scoreboard.

A high-scoring contest was expected at the Free State Stadium and Russell's second-minute penalty put Glasgow ahead, before the hosts roared back to establish a 10-3 lead thanks to Sergeal Petersen's converted try and a penalty from fly-half Ernst Stapelberg.

Flanker Gibbins' first score of the evening, converted by Russell, levelled proceedings but the home side took a seven-point lead into the break after Rosko Specman ran the length of the field to touch down and Stapelberg added the extras.

In an action-packed second period, Glasgow restored parity when Russell converted in the 55th minute after Gibbins had crossed following a fine interception and run from Ruaridh Jackson.

A pair of penalties from Stapelberg swung the advantage back in Cheetahs' favour before Henry's converted try gave Glasgow a slender one-point advantage heading into the final nine minutes.

The Warriors' unbeaten start to the campaign looked in doubt when Stapelberg kicked a 76th-minute penalty to put the South African team back in front but Harley popped up moments later to make it six wins from six for the Conference A leaders.