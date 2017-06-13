RUGBY: Highlanders snatch narrow win over British and Irish Lions

HIGHLANDERS 23 BRITISH LIONS 22

The British Lions suffered a second midweek defeat with a narrow loss to Highlanders in Dunedin on Tuesday.

British and Irish Lions' Jonathan Joseph scores his side's first try

Replacement Eliott Daly failed to land a last gasp penlaty from nearly 60m to snatch a win on the fourth match of the New Zealand tour series.

Matty Banks penalty eight minutes from time put the Highlanders ahead 23-22 after a pulsating match - Farrell having earlier missed a kickable penalty once he came off the bench.

Naholo and Coltman scored tries for the hosts, with Sopoaga kicking two penalties and two conversions, before Banks landed the winning kick.

There were tries for Joseph, Seymour, Warburton and the touristsm, Biggar kicking a penalty and two conversions.

British and Irish Lions' Iain Henderson breaks through the Highlanders defence

MORE TO FOLLOW