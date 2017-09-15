RUGBY: Injury blow for Ulster skipper Rory Best

Ulster captain Rory Best looks set to be ruled out for up to six weeks after picking up a hamstring injury on Thursday in the province’s latest injury setback.

Hooker Best could also miss Ireland’s autumn international series starting against South Africa on November 11.

The Ireland skipper is on crutches and awaiting results of a scan after suffering the injury in training.

Ulster are already without Marcell Coetzee, Charles Piutau, Jean Deysel and Craig Gilroy through injury.