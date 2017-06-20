RUGBY: Ireland counting down to hosting Rugby Women’s World Cup

Tuesday marked just 50 days until the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in University College Dublin on the August 9. As the 12 teams from across the world continue their preparations, Ireland’s Paula Fitzpatrick and Cliodhna Moloney were on hand to reveal the first official tournament branding, as they tested the all-important post-pads in UCD this morning.

The event, which will take place in Dublin and Belfast, will be the largest women’s international sport event to be held in Ireland this year. The first of the Women’s Rugby World Cup pool games, which take place in Dublin on August 9, 13 and 17, will see reigning World champions England meet Spain, while hosts Ireland get their campaign underway against Australia at 7pm that evening.

A limited number of tickets remain for the some pool matches, while tickets are also selling fast for the final stages in Belfast.

Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wrwc2017 and www.ticketmaster.ie/wrwc2017