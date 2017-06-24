RUGBY: Ireland finish summer tour with second win over Japan

JAPAN 13 IRELAND 35

Ireland completed their summer tour and signed off on a solid season with win over Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.

Ireland's Garry Ringrose scores the first try of the game against Japan

It looked as though Ireland were heading for another big victory over Japan having defeated them 50-22 in the previous weekend’s Test encounter.

Garry Ringrose crossed after just three minutes and Josh van der Flier went over eight minutes later, with Paddy Jackson’s two conversions giving the tourists a 14-0 lead.

But Japan came back with a penalty from Jumpei Ogura who also converted a try from Kotora Matsushima either side of a Kieran Marmion try for Ireland on 15 minutes which made it 8-21.

Captain Rhys Ruddock went over for Ireland’s fourth try, Jackson’s conversion taking the men in green into the interval with a 28-6 lead.

Ireland's Josh van der Flier scores

The Brave Blossoms were much better in the second half and were denied a try early on following a knock-on. Ireland found it hard to break them down as easily as they had in the first half.

Eventually the first points of the second half arrived, Japan’s Akihito Yamada going over for an unconverted try on 62 minutes to make it 13-28.

Ireland failed to take two opportunities to put further tries on the board through Andrew Conway and Marmion.

The Irish looked tired as the game pittered away, but they summonsed one last effort in the final minute to get their only score of the second half. Replacement Sean Reidy, Jackson converting to leave it 13-35