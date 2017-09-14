RUGBY: Jean Deyselinjury blow for Ulster

Ulster have been dealt a huge body blow on the eve of their crunch Guinness PRO14 clash with Scarlets.

Backrow forward Jean Deysel suffered an injury during training yesterday and the club confirmed last night he had been ruled out.

Matt Rea, who made his first competition start against Benetton last week moves back into the starting line-up and Clive Ross is promoted to the bench.

Rea had been dropped to make way for Chris Henry to return for tonight’s game against Conference B leaders.

Losing Deysel is significant given Ulster are also without fellow backrow Marcell Coetzee who is recovering from a knee problem.

Both were hugely influential in the 42-19 win over Cheetahs a fortnight ago in the PRO14 opener.

Announcing Deysel’s injury Ulster Rugby said he had “suffered minor eye trauma in training.”

Along with Henry and Rea, the Ulster starting side shows three other changes with Luke Marshall, Kyle McCall and Alan O’Connor starting.

Ulster: L Ludik, A Trimble, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, C Lealiifano, J Cooney; K McCall, R Herring, W Herbst, K Treadwell, A O’Connor, C Henry (capt), S Reidy, M Rea.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Ah You, R Diack, C Ross, P Marshall, P Nelson, T Bowe.

Scarlets: L Halfpenny, J McNicholl, H Parkes, S Williams, S Evans, R Patchell, G Davies, R Evans, K Owens (capt), S Lee, J Ball, T Beirne, A Shingler, W Boyde, J Barclay

Replacements: R Elias, W Jones, W Kruger, D Bulbring, J Macleod, J Evans, R Jones, J Davies.