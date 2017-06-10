RUGBY: Owen Farrell boots British Lions to win over Crusaders

CRUSADERS 3 BRITISH LIONS 12

The British Lions have won the third match of their New Zealand tour series, Owen Farrell kicking them to a second win from three in a high octane affair.

British and Irish Lions' Ben Te'o breaks against Crusaders

Farrell kicked three first half penalties to a reply from Crusaders’ Mo’unga.

Waarren Gatland has now been able to play all of his squad as the Tourists inflicted the first defeat of the season on the top Super Rugby franchise in New Zealand.

Having lost to Auckland Blues on Wednesday, it was a must win game for the Lions as they build towards the first of three Tests against the back-to-back World champion All Blacks - the first of those on June 24.

Although there were no tries, Farrell’s penalty kick nine minutes from the end ensured the victory.

British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell kicks a penalty

Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones said: “We had quite a few line-breaks which we didn’t finish off again.

“We knew we had to match them at the set-piece and we did that.

“There are still bits to work on but it was an improvement from the last game.”

Lions fly-half Owen Farrell added: “We caused them some problems at times and hopefully in the games to come we can finish them off.

British and Irish Lions' Tadhg Furlong is tackled during the tour match against Crusaders

“But that was a step in the right direction.”