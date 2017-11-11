RUGBY REACTION:: Joe Schmidt happy with satisfying Ireland performance in win over South Africa

Head coach Joe Schmidt insisted he had fretted before the contest that Ireland would face the same level of Springboks performance that forced a 25-24 defeat to New Zealand last month.

"I was really worried before the game, just because of that last game South Africa had played, and the quality of their players and coaches," said Schmidt.

"It is incredibly satisfying to go out, watch the players bring the energy and accuracy, most of the time, that they did.

"I grew up watching South Africa teams pretty dominant when they were at their peak.

"I don't actually think this Springbok team is very far away from that. It's satisfying, it's a relief."

Schmidt's counterpart, Allister Coetzee admitted to mounting pressure for his future as South Africa head coach after the Springboks' 38-3 record defeat to Ireland.

Coetzee insisted he is ready to axe players after his team leaked four tries in a shoddy performance in Dublin.

"Our inconsistency for me is something I'd like to see improve in a big way.

"The Jekyll and Hyde element, at times we play well.

"I cannot see anything like this changing in a short space of time.

"It's difficult to explain (the defeat); there are no positives from our side to be honest.

"It's a disappointing defeat, as a group we take full responsibility, we let ourselves down and our support back home.

"We just have to fight our way back from this one.

"I have to give credit to Ireland, they played tactically very, very well."