RUGBY: Record victory for Ireland over South Africa in Dublin

Ireland were too good for South Africa in Dublin, scoring four tries in a convincing 38-3 victory on Saturday.

South Africa look likely to beat Ireland to hosting Rugby World Cup 2023 - but on the field Joe Schmidt's men appear some distance ahead of the rebuilding Springboks.

Andrew Conway set things in motion, snatching Conor Murray's bouncing ball high bomb clean away from three defenders, before racing into the corner.

Rhys Ruddock sneaked home for Ireland's second try, after powerful Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale and Conway had cut South Africa apart.

Rob Herring capped a driven lineout before Jacob Stockdale claimed the final try, as Ireland glossed the score at the end.

Wing Conway excelled on claiming his first try on his fifth Test, the 26-year-old the beneficiary of Ireland's decision to omit Munster team-mate Simon Zebo - who heads to Racing 92 in France next season.

Johnny Sexton booted 14 points at the Aviva Stadium as Schmidt's men oozed calmness against the robust but limited visitors.

Ireland will move on to host Fiji and Argentina in the next fortnight, with hopes fast rising of a November clean sweep.