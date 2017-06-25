RUGBY: Rory Best to captain British Lions against Hurricanes

Rory Best will captain the British & Irish Lions against the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium on Tuesday.

Best, who leads the side for the second time on Tour following victory over the Chiefs, spearheads the same forward pack from Hamilton while there is continuity at halfback in Dan Biggar and Greig Laidlaw.

Iain Henderson

Head Coach Warren Gatland said: “We are obviously hugely disappointed with the result last night but it is important to regroup. We know there are a lot of players motivated to go out and get a result for the whole group.

“A few players put their hands up for selection from the Chiefs game and played their way into the Test team so they know that there is another opportunity for them on Tuesday against the Super Rugby champions.”

British & Irish Lions:

15. Jack Nowell – Exeter Chiefs, England, #828

Head Coach Warren Gatland

14. Tommy Seymour – Glasgow Warriors, Scotland, #813

13. Jonathan Joseph - Bath Rugby, England, #809

12. Robbie Henshaw – Leinster, Ireland, #824

11. George North – Northampton Saints, Wales, #792

10. Dan Biggar – Ospreys, Wales, #821

9. Greig Laidlaw – Gloucester, Scotland, #810

1. Joe Marler – Harlequins, England, #811

2. Rory Best (c) – Ulster, Ireland, #793

3. Dan Cole – Leicester Tigers, England, #794

4. Iain Henderson – Ulster, Ireland, #808

5. Courtney Lawes – Northampton Saints, England, #826

6. James Haskell – Wasps, England, #823

7. Justin Tipuric – Ospreys, Wales, #786

8. CJ Stander – Munster, Ireland, #831

Replacements:

16. Kristian Dacey – Cardiff Blues, Wales

17. Allan Dell – Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland, ~834

18. Tomas Francis – Exeter Chiefs, Wales

19. Cory Hill – Newport Gwent Dragons, Wales

20. George Kruis – Saracens, England, # 817

21. Gareth Davies – Scarlets, Wales

22. Finn Russell – Glasgow Warriors, Scotland

23. Jared Payne – Ulster, Ireland, #830