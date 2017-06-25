RUGBY: Rory Best to captain British Lions against Hurricanes

Rory Best will captain the British & Irish Lions against the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium on Tuesday.
Best, who leads the side for the second time on Tour following victory over the Chiefs, spearheads the same forward pack from Hamilton while there is continuity at halfback in Dan Biggar and Greig Laidlaw.
Head Coach Warren Gatland said: “We are obviously hugely disappointed with the result last night but it is important to regroup. We know there are a lot of players motivated to go out and get a result for the whole group.
“A few players put their hands up for selection from the Chiefs game and played their way into the Test team so they know that there is another opportunity for them on Tuesday against the Super Rugby champions.”
British & Irish Lions:
15. Jack Nowell – Exeter Chiefs, England, #828
14. Tommy Seymour – Glasgow Warriors, Scotland, #813
13. Jonathan Joseph - Bath Rugby, England, #809
12. Robbie Henshaw – Leinster, Ireland, #824
11. George North – Northampton Saints, Wales, #792
10. Dan Biggar – Ospreys, Wales, #821
9. Greig Laidlaw – Gloucester, Scotland, #810
1. Joe Marler – Harlequins, England, #811
2. Rory Best (c) – Ulster, Ireland, #793
3. Dan Cole – Leicester Tigers, England, #794
4. Iain Henderson – Ulster, Ireland, #808
5. Courtney Lawes – Northampton Saints, England, #826
6. James Haskell – Wasps, England, #823
7. Justin Tipuric – Ospreys, Wales, #786
8. CJ Stander – Munster, Ireland, #831
Replacements:
16. Kristian Dacey – Cardiff Blues, Wales
17. Allan Dell – Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland, ~834
18. Tomas Francis – Exeter Chiefs, Wales
19. Cory Hill – Newport Gwent Dragons, Wales
20. George Kruis – Saracens, England, # 817
21. Gareth Davies – Scarlets, Wales
22. Finn Russell – Glasgow Warriors, Scotland
23. Jared Payne – Ulster, Ireland, #830