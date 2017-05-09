RUGBY: Ruan Pienaar and Charles Piutau named in Barbarians squad to face England

South Africa’s Ruan Pienaar and New Zealand’s Charles Piutau are the latest star recruits joining Vern Cotter’s Barbarians squad at the end of the month.

The Ulster duo will be on duty against England at Twickenham on Sunday May 28 - before switching sides to line up against the famous invitation club for Ulster at Kingspan Stadium on Thursday June 1.

Charles Piutau during the final Guinness PRO12 League clash between Ulster Rugby and Leinster Rugby at Kingspan Stadium

They will be joined by England flanker Steffon Armitage (Pau), Samoa lock Joe Tekori and France centre Yann David (both Toulouse).

The latest call-ups take the number of players at Scotland boss Cotter’s disposal to 14 with more invitations to follow, particularly for the key fly-half role.

Scrum-half Pienaar and utility back Piutau have enjoyed outstanding campaigns for Ulster, both featuring in the Guinness PRO12 Dream Team with Piutau picking up the highly coveted PRO12 Players Player of the Year award.

Pienaar, capped 88 times for the Springboks, will be making his final appearance for Ulster against the Barbarians, following a seven-year spell in Belfast that has seen him become a fan favourite among the Kingspan Stadium faithful.

David, Pienaar and Piutau join a back division alongside Australia’s Will Genia and Adam Ashley-Cooper, and Connacht’s Bundee Aki.

Armitage and Tekori are part of a powerful forward group with experienced internationals from five different countries that also includes Argentina’s Patricio Albacete and Facundo Isa, New Zealand’s Corey Flynn and Jeremy Thrush and France great Thierry Dusautoir, who will sign off a glittering career at Kingspan Stadium.

The Barbarians’ match against Ulster is the first time the sides have met since 1957 but the club enjoyed a successful visit to Belfast last November when they beat Fiji 40-7.