RUGBY: Toyota Cheetahs name side for historic first Guinness PRO14 game against Ulster

The Toyota Cheetahs will become the first southern hemisphere side ever to take part in the Guinness PRO14 championship.

The side from Bloemfontein will be making history when they take on Ulster Rugby on Friday evening at 20:35 (SA time) at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Ireland.

“The Toyota Cheetah players are extremely excited to join this world class championship”, said Toyota Cheetah captain, Neill Jordaan after arriving in Belfast on Wednesday.

Guinness PRO14 will for the first time play under the new Conference format which sees each team play home and away against clubs in their own Conference and then home or away against the other Conference before two more rounds that ensure all derby games are played, which formed an important part the competition up till now.

South Africans who previously played for Ulster are Johann Muller, Ruan Pienaar (Independent.ie Try of the Season 2017) and Franco van der Merwe.

Coach Rory Duncan announced a strong team for the first encounter.

Toyota Cheetahs

15 - Sergeal Petersen

12 - Rosko Specman

13 - William Small-Smith

12 - Ali Mgijima

11 - Makazole Mapimpi

10 - Clayton Blommetjies

9 - Shaun Venter

1 - Charles Marais

2 - Jacques du Toit

3 - Johan Coetzee

4 - Justin Basson

5 - Reniel Hugo

6 - Paul Schoeman

7 - Henco Venter

8 - Niell Jordaan (Captain)

Substitutes

16 - Torsten van Jaarsveld

17 - Ox Nche

18 - Tom Botha

19 - Rynier Bernardo

20 - Gerhard Olivier

21 - Tian Meyer

22 - Cecil Afrika

23 - Ryno Benjamin