RUGBY: Toyota Cheetahs name side for historic first Guinness PRO14 game against Ulster

The Toyota Cheetahs will become the first southern hemisphere side ever to take part in the Guinness PRO14 championship.
The side from Bloemfontein will be making history when they take on Ulster Rugby on Friday evening at 20:35 (SA time) at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Ireland.
“The Toyota Cheetah players are extremely excited to join this world class championship”, said Toyota Cheetah captain, Neill Jordaan after arriving in Belfast on Wednesday.
Guinness PRO14 will for the first time play under the new Conference format which sees each team play home and away against clubs in their own Conference and then home or away against the other Conference before two more rounds that ensure all derby games are played, which formed an important part the competition up till now.
South Africans who previously played for Ulster are Johann Muller, Ruan Pienaar (Independent.ie Try of the Season 2017) and Franco van der Merwe.
Coach Rory Duncan announced a strong team for the first encounter.
Toyota Cheetahs
15 - Sergeal Petersen
12 - Rosko Specman
13 - William Small-Smith
12 - Ali Mgijima
11 - Makazole Mapimpi
10 - Clayton Blommetjies
9 - Shaun Venter
1 - Charles Marais
2 - Jacques du Toit
3 - Johan Coetzee
4 - Justin Basson
5 - Reniel Hugo
6 - Paul Schoeman
7 - Henco Venter
8 - Niell Jordaan (Captain)
Substitutes
16 - Torsten van Jaarsveld
17 - Ox Nche
18 - Tom Botha
19 - Rynier Bernardo
20 - Gerhard Olivier
21 - Tian Meyer
22 - Cecil Afrika
23 - Ryno Benjamin
