RUGBY: Ulster ‘A’ impress in vital British & Irish Cup win over London Scottish

ULSTER ‘A’ 38 LONDON SCOTTISH 21

Ulster ‘A’ are on the verge of reaching the quarter finals of the British & Irish Cup for the first time since 2012 after an empathic 38-21 victory over London Scottish last night.

Ulster's Conor Joyce is tackled by Dan Koroi of London Scottish

The home side outscored the English Championship side by six tries to three to move six points clear at the top of Pool One.

Ulster’s place in the last eight confirmed today if Jersey fail to get any match points against Cardiff Blues Premiership Select in the other pool match.

The visitors took the lead with the game’s opening try on five minutes.

London Scottish won a penalty and kicked for the corner, they won the lineout and set up a driving maul and the forwards were able to propel flanker Danny Kenny over with full back Peter Lydon adding the conversion.

Try for Ulster's Darren Cave

Ulster responded on 15 minutes, following a series of pick and goes on the English side’s line the ball was moved wide and outhalf Johnny McPhillips squeezed over in the corner but was unable to convert his own try from a tight angle.

The home side went ahead from a lineout in the opposition ‘22’, flanker Connor Joyce broke from the maul he had the ball ripped out of hands going over but it went backwards and Locran Dow was able to pick up and drive over with McPhillips converting.

London Scottish regained the lead on 25 minutes which was a carbon copy of their first.

They kicked a penalty to the corner, set up the rolling maul and prop Dan Koroi powered over with Lydon’s conversion going over via the upright.

Try for Ulster's Lorcan Dow

McPhillips saw a drop goal sail wide and was off target with a long range penalty to give Ulster the lead at the interval with the final kick of the first half and the visitors turned round with a 12-14 lead.

Ulster got their third try on 46 minutes. They kicked a penalty to the corner, from the driving maul hooker Johnny Murphy rumbled over but McPhillips failed to convert.

Kieran Campbell’s side got their bonus point try on 56 minutes.

From a line out the ball was moved infield, Craig Gilroy came of his wing to make a line break in midfield, he drew the last defender before putting skipper Darren Cave clear for an easy run in with Mark Best converting.

Another scintillating break by Gilroy set up the home side’s fifth try on 61 minutes.

The Ireland winger - making a return from injury - got the ball on halfway and used his pace to accelerate into the 22 before offloading to Cave to score his second try with Best converting.

The visitors hit back with their third try when flanker Joe Atkinson profited from some weak tackling in the home defence to go under the posts with Lydon converting.

Winger David Busby put the icing on the cake for the home side with a sixth try which Best converted.