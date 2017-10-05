RUGBY: Ulster and Connacht name teams for derby PRO14 clash

Chris Henry returns to captain Ulster for Friday night's Guinness PRO14 Irish derby with Connacht at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast (7.35pm)

He is joined in the backrow by Iain Henderson and Jean Deysel.

Kyle McCall, Rob Herring and Wiehahn Herbst come in to occupy the front row positions, with Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell named in the second row.

John Cooney and Christian Lealiifano are retained as the half backs and will steer an all-international backline.

Stuart McCloskey is back in midfield alongside Luke Marshall, with Jacob Stockdale and Tommy Bowe selected on the wings and Charles Piutau at fullback.

Kieran Marmion is set to make his 100th Championship appearance for Connacht in the first of this season's inter-pro derby PRO14 games.

Jean Deysel, Iain Henderson and Chris Henry make up the Ulster backrow for the game against Connacht

Head Coach Kieran Keane includes captain John Muldoon and Ireland scrum-half Marmion in the starting XV along with Matt Healy as the winger has recovered from a groin injury.

Friday's line-ups

ULSTER: K McCall, R Herring, W Herbst, A O'Connor, K Treadwell, I Henderson, C Henry (captain), J Deysel; J Cooney, C Lealiifano, J Stockdale, S McCloskey, L Marshall, T Bowe, C Piutau;

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Ah You, R Diack, S Reidy, P Marshall, P Nelson, L Ludik.

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran, Cian Kelleher, Bundee Aki, Tom Farell, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Eoin McKeon, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements (16-23): Dave Heffernan, Denis Coulson, Conor Carey, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Steve Crosbie, Eoin Griffin.