RUGBY: Ulster ‘hopeful’ on half back pairing ahead of Leinster test

‘Hopeful’ was the best assistant coach, Aaron Dundon, could offer in respect of the availability of Ulster halfback partnership John Cooney and Christian Leali’ifano for this Saturday’s derby Guinness PRO14 game against Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.

Outhalf Leali’ifano suffered a tightness to his hamstring which forced his withdrawal during the 41-17 loss to La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup game in France on Sunday.

And scrumhalf Cooney, who was a replacement in France and used as outhalf cover for Leali’ifano took a bang to the chest.

Both could potentially be unavailable for the crunch Conference B game, leaving Ulster stretched in resources in that area of the field for the visit of a Leinster side currently in a rich vein of form.

Dundon said: “Christian Lealli’ifano is a bit tight and sore, just see how he pulls through and John Cooney took a knock to his chest, so hopefully know later in week with him.

Dundon admitted Leali’ifano had been dealing with the issue for a while since joining Ulster at the start of the season on a short-term loan from Brumbies.

“Obviously he was out of rugby for a while and he has been playing a lot of minutes lately.

“So there is a bit of fatigue there, bit of tiredness there so trying to manage him as best we can. He maybe needs a rest.”

Prop Wiehahn Herbst also remained a doubt having come off in La Rochelle with a calf issue, while fellow prop Kyle McCall is facing a battle against time to be fit.

He was to start in France but was withdrawn after he failed to respond positively to a knock he had picked up in training last Thursday.

“We will see how he is towards the end of the week before making a final decision on Kyle. Hopefully he will pull through,” Dundon said.

There was better news on backrow forward Jean Deysel and utility back, Louis Ludik, who both missed the Pool One Euro game in France having picked up knocks during the 19-9 victory in Belfast against Wasps.

Both are back in training and Dundon said he expected to see them on the field on Saturday.