RUGBY: Ulster's Marcell Coetzee to get further medical opinion on knee injury

Ulster could be without backrow forward Marcell Coetzee for a legnthy period.

The South African suffered a recurrence of left knee pain and swelling in training.

Due to the ongoing problems with this knee, he is travelling back to South Africa to seek the opinion of the surgeon who performed his original ACL repair.

Ulster Rugby will provide a further update following this consultation.

Coetzee, who arrived in Ulster at the start of the 2016-17 season on a three year deal, has made only five appearances for the side, having suffered the original serious knee injury.

He had played in the opening Guinness PRO14 game against Cheetahs.