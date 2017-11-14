RUGBY: Ulster’s Sean Reidy called up as cover to Ireland squad

Back-row forwards Sean Reidy and Jordi Murphy have been called into the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday’s game against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium, WRITES RICHARD MULLIGAN.

The pair have been drafted in as replacements for Tommy O’Donnell and Dan Leavy, who were injured before the record 38-3 win over South Africa.

Prop John Ryan (lower leg) and wing Keith Earls (hamstring) will return to Munster this week for rehabilitation.

Flanker Peter O’Mahony has received a number of stitches to his ear.

Reidy earned his second cap against Japan during the Summer Tour while Murphy won the most recent of his 17 caps in the historic 40-29 victory over New Zealand in Chicago a year ago.

Ireland got their November series off to a winning start on Saturday by comprehensively seeing off the Springboks, but coach Joe Schmidt is expected to make changes to his team for the encounter with the Fijians.

Earls is expected to miss the matches against Fiji and Argentina after suffering his injury in training last week, but prop Jack McGrath may come into contention again after sitting out the win over South Africa because of a hip knock.

Fiji lost 19-10 to Italy at the weekend but the Pacific Islanders cannot be underestimated.