RUGBY: Ulster welcome back interationals

Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell are due to come into the mix for Ulster’s trip to Italy on Saturday.

Ulster, who opened their Guinness PRO14 with a rousing 42-19 win over Toyota Cheetahs last Friday night at Kingspan Stadium, face Benetton Treviso next.

Ireland and Ulster's Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell

They are drip feeding players back in from international duty and all three were on tour with Joe Schmidt in USA and Japan over the summer.

British Lions Rory Best, Iain Henderson and Jared Payne are also due to return in the coming weeks and that is a healthy prospect for Les Kiss and his management team.

Ulster will know today if Kyle McCall, Charles Piutau Marcell Coetzee will be fine to make selection for the game in Treviso while Robbie Diack is likely to be ruled out.

They all picked up knocks in the win over new comers, the Cheetahs.

“We pulled Charles (Piutau) off, something just tightened on him,” explained Kiss.

“Kyle (McCall) popped his finger out in the warm-up, we strapped it up and he went well.

“Marcell (Coetzee), we’re just managing him, he took a bang on the knee but he’s fine.

“Robbie Diack, who I thought put in a massive shift, took a big blow to the hip pointer and, to be honest, I think he’ll be laid up for the first two or three days of next week,” added Kiss.

While Ulster made a blistering start to their campaign, scoring six tries to the Cheetahs’ three,” added Kiss.

The director of rugby said the side would take the good with the bad reflecting on the two poor pre-season games.

“I think we learned from those games and put things into place.

“But it’s still a nice to get that done in that fashion against a good team and I can tell you I was nervous before this game.

“It was importantly we understood the challenge - now we have to prepare for what is a different challenge next up in Italy.”