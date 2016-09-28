RUGBY UNION: Concussion forces Ireland prop Nathan White to retire

Ireland international prop Nathan White is to retire from rugby on medical advice following a concussion injury.

White’s provincial team Connacht and the Irish Rugby Football Union made a joint announcement that 35-year-old White’s professional career is over.

Born in New Zealand, he qualified for Ireland on residency grounds, and won 13 caps in 2015 and 2016, including being part of Ireland’s World Cup campaign last year.

“While it’s disappointing to finish up this way and not on my own terms, I feel that I can look back at my rugby career with a lot of pride,” White said.

“I am retiring at 35 years of age, and with so many great memories from my time playing in both New Zealand and Ireland.

“I am not sure what exactly the future holds, but I know I am really excited about it. I’ve loved my time as a player, but feel I am ready to move on now and challenge myself in other ways.”

White captained Waikato before moving to Ireland and initially playing for Leinster under current Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, then joining Connacht in 2012.

Connacht chief executive Willie Ruane added: “Nathan has been a very important part of the team and organisation over the last number of years.

“He has contributed a great deal to the culture here and has inspired so many young players with his leadership on and off the pitch.

“He will, of course, be sorely missed at Connacht Rugby, but he can be proud of what he has achieved both here and with Ireland.”