RUGBY UNION: Judges Road men host Thomond

City of Derry welcome Thomond from Limerick to Judges Road on Saturday for their third All Ireland League Division 2B fixture of the season (KO 2.30pm).

Both clubs will be loking to kick-start their AIL campaigns following two defeats each in their first two AIL games.

This game on Saturday between the sides will be just the fourth competitive fixture between the two clubs in Divisions Two each time.

The first time they played one another was in the season 2001/2002 and Derry won 17-6 at Judges Road.

It was one of only three victories for Derry that season as they were relegated to AIL Division 3.

The next time they played one another was 10 years later in the season 2011/2012 down in Limerick and Derry came away with a 37-13 victory.

Derry finished ninth in the league then and Thomond were relegated along with Clonakilty and Instonians.

The Judges Road men have had a slow start to this season losing their first five fixtures, two in AIL 2B and three to Ulster teams from higher divisions in the Ulster Senior League and Cup competitions.

Deery have been improving gradually since the start of the season and last Saturday’s performance away to Armagh confirmed that their first victory is not too far away.

The confidence gained from last Saturday’s performance by Derry can be the catalyst for their first AIL victory of the season against a Thomond team lacking in confidence after two heavy AIL defeats this season.