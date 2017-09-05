RUGBY UNION: New coaches bring energy says Ulster’s Rob Herring

It was all change in the coaching box at Ulster over the summer as Jono Gibbes, Dwayne Peel and Aaron Dundon arrived at the Kingspan and the new regime got off to the prefect start with a bonus point win over the Cheetahs.

Rob Herring is enjoying working under former Leinster hooker Dundon and flanker Gibbes who captained the New Zealand to their first ever victory over the British Lions.

“I don’t know about going stale (previous coaching), I think the new coaches bring in new voices and new ideas and energy, it’s almost like the slate has been wiped clean with no preconceived ideas,” said Herring.

“The squad has responded well to that and you get challenged in different ways with new coaches as well, it’s all positive so far.

“Aaron’s brought a lot of new drills and ideals which creates a bit of energy, I’ve really enjoyed it, I think we have a good base to work off from last season and it’s just fine-tuning a few things now to take it to the next level.

“Immediately when we came in we realised how good a coach Jono is and again he has brought new ideas and energy and he’s challenging us in new ways especially with the forward pack.

“He knows what he wants and he knows how to get it out of us, the response from the guys towards that has been good and that’s promising for the season.

Herring was delighted to kick of the season with maximum points and the contribution of South African duo Marcell Coetzee and Jean Deysel.

“Especially after the pre-season games it was a much improved performance and the changing room was a lot happier.

“In the first two pre-season games we showed little glimpses of how we wanted to play but we didn’t bring it altogether.

“The Cheetahs game was a step in the right direction and a more complete game, as a squad we played a lot better.

“They (Coetzee and Deysel) had something like 30 carries between the two of them, I think having guys like that getting over the gain-line and being really direct opens up other options for us around that.

“I thought our phase play was really good against the Cheetahs and a lot of it was down to those big ball carriers.

“So more of the same this weekend and that’s how we want to play this season.”

Ulster travel to Treviso on Saturday, the Italians are coming off an opening day 34-3 defeat in Cork against Munster and Les Kiss side will be heavily odds on to get another bonus point win.

“We’re not really worried about that at the moment but we know we usually underperform over there and at Treviso it’s all about putting in another big performance.

“The challenge for us in the past few seasons has been when we go away to Italy the intensity of our game tends to drop and I think this season we’ve been challenged a lot harder on that.

“I can’t see it happening this week and we just have to put in the same performance that we managed against the Cheetahs.

“It’s away from home and hopefully we come up with another win and keep the ball rolling,” he added.