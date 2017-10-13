RUGBY UNION: Ulster’s Marcell Coetzee season over after another knee operation

Marcell Coetzee’s season is over after undergoing another knee operation .

Ulster confirmed last night the South African had undergone revision surgery on his left knee and the usual recovery period is understood to be nine months.

The 26-year-old backrow forward has made only five appearances for the club since his arrival at the start of last season.

He has only played one Guinness PRO14 game this season - the opener against Cheetahs at the start of September.

In a statement, Ulster Rugby confirmed the player has had “recurrent left knee problems because of a laxity in his previously repaired ACL and to repair this he has had revision surgery performed on this ligament.”

Coetzee’s contract at Ulster runs until the end of the 2018-19 season and he is now expected to return for pre-season training next summer.

Ulster also issued an update on Chris Henry and Alan O’Connor following last weekend’s victory over Connacht at the Kingspan Stadium while David Shanahan and Roy Lyttle also suffered injuries while on club duty.

Henry sustained a trauma to his larynx in the game last Friday and it is hoped he will be fit for selection next week.

O’Connor sustained a concussion in the game against Connacht and is following return-to-play protocols this week.Scrum-half Shanahan tore his right hamstring, Ulster also confirmed.

and will be unavailable for the next three to four weeks while Lyttle suffered a right shoulder injury playing for Banbridge.