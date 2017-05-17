RUGBY UNION: Ulster trio recovering following surgery

Ulster players Charles Piutau, Stuart Olding and Wiehahn Herbst are set to be fit for the start of next season after undergoing successful surgery,WRITES RICHARD MULLIGAN.

Piutau had routine ankle surgery on Tuesday and is expected to return to training within eight weeks.

The New Zealander will miss Ulster’s game against the Barbarians on June 1 along with playing with the BaaBaas three days earlier against England.

Olding underwent an ankle operation and Herbst had surgery on a knee problem.

Centre Olding had been carried off injured during the second half of Ulster’s defeat by the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium on April 29.

The latest setback means Olding once again misses out on another Ireland tour this summer.

Meanwhile, head coach Peter Malone has named the Ireland U-20 Squad, sponsored by PwC, for the World Rugby U20 Championships in Georgia which take place between May 31 and June 18.

Ireland share Pool B with Italy, New Zealand and Scotland.

The 28 man squad will be captained by Lansdowne’s Paul Boyle.

There are some new faces in the squad, with U19s players Jordan Duggan, Angus Curtis, David McCarthy, Alan Tynan and Michael Sylvester all being included.

Ireland Squad

Forwards: Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/Leinster) capt, Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster), Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster) Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/Leinster), Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

John Foley (Shannon/Munster), Ronan Kelleher (UCD/Leinster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians/Connacht)

Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Greg McGrath (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Marcus Rea (Queen’s University/Ulster), Jack Regan (UCD/Leinster), Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

Backs: Angus Curtis (Queen’s University/Ulster), Conor Dean (UCD/Leinster), Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University/Munster), Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster), David McCarthy (Garryowen/Munster), Gavin Mullin (UCD/Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)

Jack Stafford (Shannon/Munster), Jonathan Stewart (Queen’s University /Ulster), Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster), Alan Tynan (Young Munster/Munster).