SCHOOLS’ CUP: Belfast High expecting stern examination

Belfast High School will host Limavady Grammar School at their Shore Road base in a game the Belfast High School players will see as a real test of their Cup credentials.

Belfast are coached by the experienced duo of Michael Rainey and David Scott. The coaching staff receives great assistance from Matthew Jess and have appointed their former pupil and former Ulster player, Mark McCrea, as their S&C coach. With the experience and expertise of the BHS coaching team coming to the fore there is no doubt the players will be well prepared in terms of good physical and mental condition for the challenges presented by this game.

They have already recorded an early season victory against Limavady Grammar, which could give them the psychological edge in this game. Belfast captain, Simon White, who is also the team’s leading points scorer, will be hoping that players such as Scott McDowell and Ryan Gibson will be in a position to add to the impressive try scoring record they have achieved so far this season.

Limavady will need to be disciplined anywhere inside their own half as quite a few of White’s points this season have come from his trusty boot, converting penalty opportunities from anywhere inside the opposition half.

Limavady, coached by Chris Nash and Brian Hughes, has responded well to some of the innovative ideas being handed down to them by the coaching staff.

Captain, Rohan Mulligan, leads his team effectively and has been delighted to see the improvement shown by his squad in the course of the season so far. Kick-off is at 11am.

Meanwhile, Foyle and Londonderry College will host Regent House tomorrow.

It has been a difficult season for the Foyle College team with coaches, David Funston and Ian Orr, having to deal with a series of injuries stretching back to pre-season.

The loss of their outstandingly influential young outhalf, Conal Gill, during a pre-season warm-up, was a particularly severe blow. However, it is hoped all of their players will be available for selection.

Team captain, Thomas Cole, will look to the experience and try scoring ability of players such as Jake Quinnell, Matthew Alford and Killene Thornton.

Regent House experienced a mixture of results in the course of the current season. Captained by Kyle Van Geisen, a young prop who experienced great success when he played for the Ireland U18 3 Nations team against France and the England Home Counties last March, Regent House has the ability to play some attractive rugby. Players such as Jack Smith, Robert Hull, Aaron Migan and Ethan Bradley have been amongst the leading try scorers on the team this season.

In Robbie Johnston, they have an outstanding talent whose leadership was recognised earlier in the season when he successfully captained the Ulster Schools’ U17 squad. Kick-off is at 11am.