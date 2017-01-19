SCHOOLS CUP: Dromore aiming to maintain momentum

Dromore High School created a little bit of history when they took to the pitch against Banbridge Academy in their Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup second round tie earlier this month.

The players were the first set of pupils from the school to participate in the Ulster Schools’ Cup competition - the second oldest rugby competition in the world.

Coached by Josh Pentland, who is assisted by the experienced Gareth Bronte, Dromore will now set out to make the most of the positive experiences they gained in winning their replay game against Banbridge Academy.

The team had a great start to the season but a couple of injuries to key players knocked their positive results back somewhat. However, the signs are that the injury situation will be cleared up in time for their tie at home to Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.

Enniskillen are facing their first Schools’ Cup game of the season. The team is coached by Rhys Botha and Rhys receives great support from Ashley Finlay with his coaching responsibilities.

Team captain, Andrew Crawford, leads his team with great distinction from his No 8 position.

As well as being a tremendous leader Andrew has also been among the leading try scorers for Enniskillen this season.

In Jack Rutledge the team has a hard working forward, who can play in a number of positions. Jack has had his considerable talents recognised by the Ulster U18 Schools’ Management team.

Jack Wilson, William Dowson and Andrew Dane form a very effective front row trio for the team while Reece Barrett and Jack Moore are hard-working second row forwards, especially at set piece time.

Reece is also the leading points scorer for the team and will be integral to the team’s chances. Kick-off is at 11:00am.