SCHOOLS CUP: Enniskillen end Dromore’s hopes

Dromore High School, in their first year of playing in the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup, were unable to extend their stay in the competition after going out against Enniskillen Royal Grammar School in the Third Round.

Despite taking an early 7-0 lead at Barban Hill through a second minute try from Aaron Lyttle, which was converted by Ben Martin, the valiant Dromore team lost the game 25-7.

Dromore, with Ben Heath to the fore, was in control but they could find no way through a resolute and well-organised Enniskillen defence.

It was Enniskillen that rode the storm and broke out of defence midway through the first half. William Dowson was on the end of a well-constructed passage of play to touch down for an unconverted try to reduce the deficit to 7-5.

Further Enniskillen pressure forced Dromore into conceding a penalty. Up stepped Reece Smyton to slot the kick and give his team an 8-7 lead at the half-time break.

The second half saw Enniskillen gain more territory and possession than they had in the first half. They began to wear the Dromore defence down and this enabled the visitors to find space.

Andrew Dane, Jack Wilson and Jack Rutledge took good advantage of this and they ran in three tries.

Reece Smyton added two successful conversion kicks, as well as one successful penalty kick, to secure a hard-earned, but ultimately well-deserved, 25-7 victory for Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.