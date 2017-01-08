SCHOOLS CUP: Regent House edge out Foyle

Regent House’s more structured game plan proved very effective in securing victory over Foyle and Londonderry College on Saturday morning.

Regent made a good start to the game and edged themselves in front with 15 minutes gone thanks to a Matthew McFarland try, the extras were added.

Foyle responded though just before the break as Kevin Coyle crossed the line to leave the half time score 7-5.

Regent House picked up the pace in the second half, scoring two more tries to secure their place in the next round before Foyle grabbed a late consolation.