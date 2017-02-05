SCHOOLS’ CUP RUGBY: Down High make Methodist College work hard for fourth round win

DOWN HIGH 8 METHODIST COLLEGE 15

MCB eventually got the better of a stubborn Down High School in this fourth round Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ cup tie.

Down's Lewis Finlay and MCB's Chris Larmour

The Belfast boys will be on the road again in the quarter-finals with a trip to RS Armagh. Down High were favoured with home advantage again for their Subsidiary Shield quarter-final when they entertain Dalriada School. Both ties will be played on Saturday, February 18.

Methody started the game well at Down High, and after a number of penalty concessions from a lineout they produced a trade mark driven maul which led to Paul Kerr going over for a try. He added the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Down High responded in positive fashion and took play into the Methody half. Down scrumhalf Lewis Finlay displayed good game management skills and when MCB eventually conceded a penalty Marcus Graham was on hand to land the points.

Down missed another penalty opportunity before taking an 8-7 lead just before the break. A flowing attack, involving both forwards and backs, was finished off when William Annett ran in for an unconverted try.

Down's Michael Harper and MCB's Thomas Gallagher

MCB put themselves 10-8 in front after the break with a penalty from Kerr and that score seemed to galvanise the Belfast side who went into attack mode.

Team captain, Matty Loane, led the way and he received good support from players such as Ben Crangle, Thomas Gallagher, Jonny Jordan and Conor Scollan. It was Gallagher who secured the 15-8 win for MCB when he stormed in for an unconverted try late in the contest.