SCHOOLS’ CUP RUGBY: First half charge sees RS Armagh blow Enniskillen RGS away in fourth round tie

ENNISKILLEN RGS 5 RS ARMAGH 24

This contest was over by the interval when the visiting Armagh boys had built up a 24-0 lead against what can only be described as a strangly complacement Enniskillen side.

Adam Boles of Enniskillen and Glenn Faloon of Armagh

The Erne men picked their game up for the second half but could only register one try for their endeavours.

The boys from Armagh Royal will be at home for the quarter-finals when they will meet cup experts, Methodist College, Belfast. Enniskillen will meet Omagh Academy in the quarter-finals of the Subsidiary Shield at the Fermanagh venue. Both ties will be played on Saturday, February 18.

Armagh started the match brightly and, from the kick off, set about recycling the ball through a number of phases with both backs and forwards making hard yards. This positive start finished off with an unconverted try from Matthew Kilic when he barged over to open the scoring.

Enniskillen responded with a forceful attack of their own but good defence by James Dunne and Jack Chapman saw the ball turned over and Glen Faloon cleared his lines.

Jack Rutledge of Enniskillen is tackled by Matthew Reaney and Samuel King of Armagh

Armagh doubled their lead with an unconverted try through Nicholas Jennings following good work from Ryan O’Neill and Matthew Reaney.

The match then ebbed and flowed with both teams playing excellent rugby but both defences were on top.

Armagh then scored before half time with Ryan O’Neill and Zac Thompson both crossing the whitewash to score tries. Glen Faloon converted both tries and leave the visitors in a commanding 24-0 lead at the interval.

Enniskillen emerged as a different side after the break. They took the game to Armagh with Jack Rutledge, William Dowson, Andrew Dane, Jack Wilson and team captain, Andrew Crawford, getting through a lot of work in the pack.

n Josh Agnew of Armagh is tackled by Angus Keys of Ennsikillen

They produced some quality possession which the Enniskillen half back pairing of Matthew Dane and Reece Smyton used effectively to put their team onto the front foot.

However, Armagh’s defesive organisation was impressive. Armagh turned over some Enniskillen attack ball which allowed Benjamin Boyd and Glen Faloon, the impressive RS Armagh halfbacks, to effectively clear the danger at crucial times. That was until the 55th minute when home winger, Ewan Haire, stood his opposite number up before touching down for an unconverted try to reduce arrears to 24-5. It was to prove a mere consolation.