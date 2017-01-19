SCHOOLS CUP RUGBY: Friends hope for quick recoveries for Grammar test

Friends’ School, Lisburn are hoping they will have a full panel of players to choose from as they welcome Coleraine Grammar on Saturday (kick-off 10.30am).

They rested a number of key players last weekend as they prepare to take on a visiting team who will see themselves as clear favourites.

Friends’ captain Adam Milligan, will look to the likes of top try scorers Ben McCaughey and Bradley Mulholland to cause an upset against a Coleraine side led by key man and captain Zac Hutchinson.

Meanwhile, Rainey Endowed host Regent House (kick-off 11am). The hosts have top try scorer and Danske Bank Ulster U18 Schools’ player Bryn Davies along with Ulster U18s’ Jac Lloyd Evans to look to.

The visitors, meanwhile, have the ability to play attractive rugby under the captaincy of Kyle Can Geisen, a young prop who experienced great success for the Ireland U18 Three Nations team against France and the England Home Counties last March.