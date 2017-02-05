SCHOOLS’ CUP RUGBY: Holders RBAI ease into quarter-finals with emphatic win over Ballyclare High

RBAI 54 Ballyclare High 0

Royal Belfast Academical Institution began the quest for a third straight Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ cup success with a comprehensive home win over Ballyclare High.

. RBAI's Connor mcCormick touches down for another home try

Inst will have a tougher assignment in the quarter-finals. They face a cross-City trip to rivals Campbell College at the Belmont venue. Ballyclare entertain Sullivan Upper in the Subsidiary Shield quarter-finals. Both ties will be played on Saturday, February 18.

Ulster Schools’ scrum half, Niall Armstrong, Ulster U19 players, Michael Lowry and Rhys O’Donnell and the impressive Zak Davidson each scored a try in the first half. Ulster U19 player, James Hume was successful with all four first half conversions. The first two tries came within the first five minutes of the game.

Ballyclare made Inst work hard for their next points.

However, they eventually arrived midway through the second half when Lowry touched down for an unconverted try and his second of the game. Conor McCormack, James Hume and Ulster U16 RDS Squad member, Angus Adair, then went on to score the remaining tries. Hume added two conversions with Ulster U19 player, Joe Finnegan adding a third to complete an impressive start for Inst.

Ballyclares Jake McVicker against RBAI