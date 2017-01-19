SCHOOLS CUP RUGBY: Regent House face tough Rainey clash

Rainey Endowed School will host Regent House School in the third round of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup.

Anyone with any inkling of knowledge about this famous competition will know just how difficult a place the Rainey Endowed School has been to go over the years to get a Cup win at any stage of the competition. Rainey is coached by Chris Campbell, himself a former winner of the competition with the school.

Team captain, Adam Currie, has led his team to a success rate of just over 50 percent this season. He has quite often been in a situation where he has had some nine Year 12 players under his control during games and, to his credit, he has brought them through well.

Regent House, coached by Nick Gamble, has experienced a mixture of results in the course of the current season.

They had to work hard for their victory in the second round against Foyle and Londonderry College, when the strength of their pack that laid the foundations for that success. Again, they face a tough encounter. Kick-off is at 11:00am.

Meanwhile, Limavady Grammar School will host Dalriada at Ballyquin Road.

Limavady have suffered early season injuries that have impacted upon the squad, with some 27 players wear the 1st XV jersey so far this season, but it is hoped there will be a full set of players available tomorrow.

Dalriada, coached by Rab Gregg and Benjy Van Der Byl, will be hoping to emulate the success of their 2015/16 colleagues who reached the semi-finals of last season’s Schools’ Cup.

Kick-off is scheduled for 10:30am.