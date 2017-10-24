Skipper Rory Best set for Ulster milestone

International hooker Rory Best is back to lead Ulster into Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Irish derby against Leinster in Belfast.

The Ulster skipper has recovered from a hamstring injury and got through a cameo appearance off the bench in the 41-17 reverse to La Rochelle in Sunday’s European Champions Cup Pool One game.

Now Best is expected to start in this weekend’s mouth-watering inter-pro Conference B game.

And in doing so the 35-year-old will mark another milestone in an already illustrious career.

It would be Best’s 200th appearance for Ulster, adding to the honours of being a recipient of an OBE for service to rugby and being one of five players to reach 100 caps with Ireland.

Best is also expected to win his 105th cap next month with Ireland when he leads them out against South Africa in the opening Test in the three-match Guinness series.

Ireland face the Springboks in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, November 11 before tackling Fiji and Argentina on the two following Saturdays.

Best’s appearance against La Rochelle marked his first in the Ulster jersey this season.

Having already had his season return delayed due to international player welfare management having been on the summer tour to New Zealand with the British & Irish Lions, Best tore his hamstring in mid-September a week ahead of this anticipated return.

But he is now fully recovered and on Saturday should become the fourth player to reach the 200 milestone.

He could also be joined by scrumhalf Paul Marshall, who made his 199th appearance against La Rochelle.

Andrew Trimble became Ulster’s most capped player when he made his 222nd appearance and Robbie Diack made his 200th on Sunday.