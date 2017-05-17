Uncapped Ulster duo named in Irish squad

Ulster pair Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell have been called up to the Ireland squad for this summer’s tour to America and Japan.

They are two of eight uncapped players named in a 31-man squad by Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt yesterday.

Ulster bound scrumhalf, John Cooney, Dave Heffernan, Rory O’Loughlin, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Rory Scannell are among those all in contention to win their first caps.

Paddy Jackson and Luke Marshall are also included in the side which will face United States Eagles and then two Tests against Japan in June.

Schmidt is without 11 players set to tour with the British and Irish Lions.

Injured trio Jamie Heaslip, Rob Kearney and Sean Cronin all miss out along with Andrew Trimble and Donnacha Ryan.

Munster lock Ryan, 33, was not offered a new IRFU international contract for next season and then opted to sign for Racing 92, which could mean that he has played his last game for Ireland.

Trimble wore a hand protection during the closing weeks of the Pro12 season while his fellow Ulster wing Craig Gilroy also misses out despite scoring three tries after coming on as a substitute in the Six Nations win over Italy.

Other absentees include Ulster duo Sean Reidy and Stuart McCloskey plus Connacht pair Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux.

Ireland face the US Eagles in New Jersey on 10 June before Tests against Japan on 17 and 24 June.