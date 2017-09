Ulster’s new back coach, Dwayne Peel, is renowned for his playing ability as British Lions and Welsh international scrumhalf.

He is new to coaching having spent one term with Bristol in the English Championship.

Ulster Rugby's Dwayne Peel ahead of their GUINNESS PRO14 match against the Scarlets

How die the Welsh scrumhalf end up being part of the coaching ticket at Ulster - News Letter Sports Editor, Richard Mulligan, asked the question.