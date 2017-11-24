VIDEO: Paul Marshall poised to make 200 appearances for Ulster

Scrumhalf Paul Marshall is poised to make his 200th appearance for Ulster on tonight.

Although named on the replacement bench for Friday's Guinness PRO14 visit of Benetton Rugby to Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, Marshall should reach the milestone.

He will be the fifth player from the Province to do so, joining Rory Best, Andrew Trimble, Robbie Diack and former player Roger Wilson in the '200 Club'.

Paul shares his thoughts on reaching the milestone and director of rugby, Les Kiss, gives his thoughts and said Marshall was a 'true Ulsterman'.