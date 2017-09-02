Search

WATCH: Ulster fans ‘stand up’ for the Cheetahs on first Guinness PRO14 game

It was an historic night for Guinness PRO14 rugby as the first game involving one of the South African teams took place in Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium.

The Toyota Cheetahs were given a special welcome by the Ulster fans.

Cheetahs Clayton Blommetjies celebrates scoring his sides opening try with Makazole Mapimpi

Stadning up for the Ulstermen is a term renowned with the home side, but the South African visitors received a warm welcome - Ulster fans giving them a standing ovation before and after the game.

Niall Jordaan, the Cheetahs captain, described the Kingspan Stadium as the number one “electrifying atmosphere” that they were coming to - and it lived up to its billing.

Ulster fans take a bow!