WATCH: Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes immediate post match reaction after narrow win over Benetton

Head coach, Jono Gibbes, believed Ulster had showed enough resilience to put themselves in a position to win the game as they did on Friday night.

Ulster trailed Italian side Benetton Rugby 22-16 going into the final 10 minutes and looked as though they were heading for the third Guinness PRO14 defeat.

But replacement Andrew Trimble came on seven minutes from the end and four minutes after coming on crossed for the crucial try which Christian Leali'ifano converted to give Ulster the win.