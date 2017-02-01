WATCH: Wallace High School's Medallion produce amazing try of season contender

Just imagine if Ulster Rugby's Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble had been involved in a try like this at the Kingspan. We'd be talking about it - and watching it over and over again - for years to come.

In what may go down as one of the most incredible tries in Medallion Shield history, Wallace High School's Jack Dillon takes centre stage. And he's played an absolute blinder.

From deep in his own half, Dillon, with the outside of his right foot, expertly executes a chip-and-chase over a Sullivan Upper opponent before producing the most delightful volley to leave two more in his wake. He then sidesteps another before offloading for a team-mate to canter over the whitewash, having shrugged off a last-ditch challenge at the corner flag.

The spectacular passage of play came in Wallace's convincing win over Sullivan in Saturday's fourth round clash. Wallace are now into the quarter-final of the competition and have been handed a home draw against the Royal School, Armagh.