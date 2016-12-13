Rumour mill: Rangers haven't given up on title | Celtic's Brown to wait on international decision

Kenny Miller insists Rangers have not given up on winning the Ladbrokes Premiership title this season and Andy Considine believes Aberdeen are better than Rangers

Rangers won’t give up on title

Celtic are unbeaten but far from unbeatable, according to Rangers forward Kenny Miller. Should Brendan Rodgers’ side prevail against Hamilton at Parkhead tonight, they will move 11 points clear of second-placed Rangers with two games in hand and a vastly superior goal difference. “We’ll never give it up and we won’t concede it but, for us to get it back and make it respectably close, we are going to have to put a run together,” said Miller. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen ‘stronger than Rangers’

Andrew Considine believes the current Aberdeen squad is not only the best he has been involved with but they remain superior to Rangers and will prove it by finishing as Celtic’s closest challengers for a third successive season.

The Dons have made the runners-up spot their own in recent years during the Ibrox club’s enforced absence from the top flight of Scottish football and it is a position the defender is unwilling to relinquish. (The Scotsman)

Brown to wait on international decision

Scott Brown has revealed a decision on the future of his international career will be based on how he copes with Celtic’s gruelling December schedule of fixtures which continues at home to Hamilton Accies tonight. He remains uncertain as to whether his appearance against England at Wembley was simply a one-off, but has admitted he will be inclined to carry on with Scotland if he continues to cope as well as he currently is with the physical demands of Celtic’s fixture list. (The Scotsman)