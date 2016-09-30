Search

RYDER CUP: Europe's dream team put the test as action tees off

Rory McIlroy

Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose and Open champion Henrik Stenson put their unbeaten record on the line as the 41st Ryder Cup got under way at Hazeltine on Friday.

