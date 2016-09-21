RYDER CUP: Jordan Spieth would take Ryder Cup glory over another FedEx Cup title

World number four Jordan Spieth would cherish Ryder Cup glory above a second FedEx title over the next fortnight.

Spieth will this week seek to defend the FedEx Cup - and earn a bonus of US dollars 10million (£7.71million) before turning his full attention to the team tournament at Hazeltine next week.

And, having been part of the defeated United States team at Gleneagles in 2014, the 23-year-old Texan is prioritising Ryder Cup glory in order to avoid a repeat of the “empty feeling” he experienced on the flight home from Scotland.

Quoted ahead of this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake, he said: “I don’t have a Ryder Cup. I think I will have a Ryder Cup at some point.

“I think that will be easier to win, easier to have a Ryder Cup than a FedEx Cup going forward, given you may not play your best and you’ve got team-mates around you that play their best and win it.

“If you’re saying 2016, right now, I’ve got a choice... Ryder Cup. You want something that you don’t have.

“That’s a trophy that I’ve watched the other side of it now, and it hurt. It was tough at the closing ceremony.

“We had a good time that evening, but when we boarded the plane back home, it was an empty feeling.

“We don’t want that again. We remember that, those of us that were there, and the guys that were there in Medinah (when Europe won in 2012), we want that celebration.

“We want that champagne falling off the balcony like they had wherever, in Valhalla (USA’s last victory, in 2008).

“I think I’m pretty confident about how we’re going to go about our business.

“I think we’ve got a fantastic team this year, one of the best teams I can remember looking back at, and I love being a part of that.”