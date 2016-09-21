RYDER CUP: Tiger Woods may hamper US team says Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood has questioned whether Tiger Woods will have a positive impact in his role as a Ryder Cup vice-captain.

Woods has not played competitively since August last year following a third back operation in the space of 19 months, but will be at Hazeltine next week as part of American captain Davis Love’s backroom staff.

Despite winning 14 majors and spending a record 683 weeks as world number one, Woods lost 17 of his 33 Ryder Cup matches and Westwood is not convinced the 40-year-old will be a huge asset off the course.

“I don’t know what impact there will be from having Tiger around,” Westwoodsaid.

“They [the US team] have always struggled to find a partner for Tiger that’s been successful.

“He could have an adverse effect in the team room.

“People have always seemed to try to do too much when they have partnered him.

“It might be different if he’s one of the vice-captains - you don’t know.”