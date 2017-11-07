Mark Allen will begin his Northern Ireland Open challenge against Englishman Sanderson Lam in front of home fans in Belfast on 20 November.

The Antrim player has moved five places up the world rankings to sixth after finishing runner-up to Mark Selby in the International Open last weekend.

Five-times world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Lukas Kleckers in his opener a day later.

Judd Trump takes on Stuart Carrington and John Higgins meets Nigel Bond.

The two games are also on 21 November while world number five Shaun Murphy starts a day earlier against Chen Zifan.

Neil Robertson, Joe Swail, Jimmy White and defending champion Mark King are among the other top players competing in the Waterfront Hall tournament from 20-26 November.

Matches to look out for in the first round include:

Mark Allen v Sanderson Lam – Monday November 20 not before 7pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Lukas Kleckers – Tuesday November 21 not before 7pm

Judd Trump v Stuart Carrington – Tuesday November 21 at 1pm

John Higgins v Nigel Bond – Tuesday November 21 afternoon session

Shaun Murphy v Chen Zifan – Monday November 20 afternoon session