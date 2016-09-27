SNOOKER: NI Open trophy named after Alex Higgins

The trophy for the new Northern Ireland Open snooker event will be named after Alex Higgins.

Belfast native Higgins, at two-times world champion, was one of the game's greatest players. He passed away in 2010.

Higgins, nicknamed 'the Hurricane', was a star of the sport in the '70s and '80s, World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said: “Alex was an extraordinary talent and we are delighted to remember him in this way. It is a fitting tribute to one of snooker’s all-time greats.”

The new Northern Ireland Open is part of the new Home Nations series of events and will take place from at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in November. Along with the £70,000 first prize, the players will be fighting it out to be the first ever name on the Alex Higgins Trophy.