Tyson Fury announces retirement from boxing

Tyson Fury has announced his immediate retirement from boxing.

The 28-year-old, whose career has been mired in controversy since he unexpectedly defeated Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles, dismissed the sport as "a pile of s***" and "the saddest thing I ever took part in" in a post on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

He had been scheduled to earn the biggest purse of his career in a rematch with Klitschko at the Manchester Arena on October 29.

He withdrew from that date, however, with the explanation he had been "declared mentally unfit to fight", and since then it has been reported he has tested positive for cocaine.