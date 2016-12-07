UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against Celtic

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic for crowd disturbances by their supporters during the Champions League match against Manchester City.

The Scottish champions face charges from European football's governing body for setting off fireworks and "crowd disturbances" at the Etihad Stadium.

The game, a dead rubber with City already assured of qualification for the knock-out stages and Celtic unable to advance, finished 1-1.

This case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on February 23, 2017.