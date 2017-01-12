VIDEO: Carl Frampton goes through pain barrier in preparation for Vegas showdown

Carl Frampton has been working hard in preparation for his Las Vegas showdown with Leo Santa Cruz.
The Belfast fighter takes on the Mexican in a mouthwatering featherweight rematch at the MGM Grand later this month. The undefeated two-weight world champion has been sharing glimpses of his training regime - including an excruciating ice bath - on his Instagram page. Here's a quick look at how he has been getting on in the US.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.