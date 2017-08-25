Anton and Erin dance their way back to Belfast

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag have announced an exciting new show, Broadway to Hollywood, as they take to the road for a nationwide tour for 2018.

The popular pair will be dancing their way to Belfast to perform at the Waterfront Hall on March 10.

A stunning new production of dance, music and song, Broadway to Hollywood showcases the undisputed talent of the nation’s favourite ballroom couple and a stellar supporting cast, including brilliant star vocalist Lance Ellington, six world-class Ensemble Dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe.

Commenting on the show, Anton said: “Erin and I are delighted to be back with a brand new production. This will be our tenth tour so we really hope you will be able to join us in celebrating a decade of dance!”